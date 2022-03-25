Female Candidates Promise Improved Service Delivery In Chipinge

Despite Zimbabwe’s political terrain being male dominated, two Chipinge women who are contesting in the local government elections, Sarah Marwa (Ward 2) and Laina Madanyika (Ward 4) have promised improved service delivery should they be re-elected in the Saturday by-elections.

By Cheriel Dzobo

Marwa and Madanyika were recalled by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora due to their association with the then MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

In an interview with 263Chat, Marwa said she will devote the remaining time before the 2023 general elections to ensure residents in her ward have access to clean and portable water.

“As a policy maker I will ensure that the devolution funds are channeled towards maternal health service and trafficable roads in ward 2 and also creating projects for women,” she said.

Aspiring councillor for Ward 4 Chipinge central, Laina Madanyika promised to work hard to ensure adequate water supply, improved road maintenance program and maternal healthy care for all women in her area.

Speaking on what women in Chipinge are looking for in local government representatives, Fortune Mada of Chipinge Rural Livelihood women empowerment Trust (CLIWE) said they have faith in female candidates because of their ability to understand the plight of fellow women.

A local governance practitioner, Muburwa Allan Murozvi applauded the constitutional amendment that introduced proportional representation for women in councils saying this will ensure more attention is devoted to service delivery as it affects women more than men.

“The additional 10 female councillors is a game-changer because most of the issues that residents complain about including water, housing among others affect women more than men, so the additional women will ensure their voices are louder and difficult to ignore,” said Murozvi.

Zimbabwe is set to hold by-elections to fill the 28 parliamentary and 105 local council seats that fell vacant following recall of representatives by MDC-T and Zanu PF as well as death of those that were elected in 2018.