Tuskers Win After Eagles Fail To Capitalise On Evans’ Five-Wicket Haul

Tuskers – 140-9 in 20 overs (Allan Chigoma 32, Steve Chimhamhiwa 22, Ainsley Ndlovu 21*; Brad Evans 5/24, Aishah Chibanda 2/15, Richard Ngarava 2/23)

Alliance Health Eagles – 120 all out in 16.5 overs (Tinashe Kamunhukamwe 23, Marshal Takodza 21, Brad Evans 17; Luke Jongwe 3/20, Sheunopa Musekwa 3/22, Mgcini Dube 1/12)

Tuskers won by 20 runs

Despite a remarkable five-wicket haul by Brad Evans, Alliance Health Eagles rather unexpectedly came unstuck at Old Hararians on Friday in their Domestic T20 Competition match against Tuskers, who emerged winners by 20 runs.

At no stage of their innings did Tuskers really look like posting a convincing score after they were put in to bat, so it was rather a surprise that they actually took their score to 140.

Three wickets were down for 34 in the eighth over, including that of Milton Shumba, caught at the wicket off Richard Ngarava for seven.

Evans took the other two wickets.

Clive Madande scored 10 off 13 balls, while Allan Chigoma did the best job, scoring 32 off 25 balls.

Luke Jongwe was out for three, and the score was 82 for six in the 15th over with all the recognised batters out.

Briefly Ainsley Ndlovu (21 not out off 18 balls) and Steve Chimhamhiwa (22 off 15) staged a rally, striking out and making 33 in 3.2 overs, 22 of them to Chimhamhiwa, who hit four fours.

Considering the early collapse, a final score of 140 for nine wickets was not too bad.

Evans did a very good job for Eagles, achieving the comparatively rare feat of taking five wickets in his four overs, at a cost of 24 runs.

There were two wickets each to Ngarava and Aishah Chibanda.

Eagles began their innings as if they had 200 to chase, with Wessly Madhevere hitting the first three balls he faced, from Chimhamhiwa, for four.

However, he was burning his candle at both ends, as off only the sixth ball he faced he was caught at the wicket off Jongwe for 15.

Jongwe soon removed Chamu Chibhabha for two, and then Kudzai Maunze also blazed away to hit two fours off Chimhamhiwa before he edged his fourth ball to the keeper.

Eagles thus had the remarkable score of 26 for three wickets in just 2.4 overs, and were in danger of throwing the match away.

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe hit up a quick 23 off 15 balls, but he also lost his wicket, and at the 10-over mark Eagles were 81 for five – well on course for the runs, but in some danger with the wickets.

Two balls later Marshal Takodza was bowled by John Nyumbu for 21, which left Evans with the responsibility of leading the tail if victory was to be achieved.

Evans scored 17 off 15 balls, but he went at 107 for seven after 14 overs, and this proved to be game over for Eagles.

Sheunopa Musekwa took two wickets in three balls, and despite a last-wicket flurry by Chibanda (15 not out), helped by Daniel Jakiel, the innings came to an end at 120, with 3.1 overs still to be bowled.

Jongwe and Musekwa took three wickets each, for 20 and 22 runs respectively, and the four other bowlers used all took one wicket apiece.

*******************************************

Southern Rocks – 129-8 in 20 overs (Roy Kaia 31*, Tadiwanashe Marumani 29, Richmond Mutumbami 14; Johnathan Campbell 2/24, Tashinga Musekiwa 1/7, Ryan Burl 1/18)

Rhinos – 131-5 in 18 overs (Nyasha Mayavo 50, Tashinga Musekiwa 28*, Neville Madziva 21*; Dylan Hondo 1/19, Cuthbert Musoko 1/22, Nkosilathi Nungu 1/24)

Rhinos won by five wickets

A dashing fifty from Nyasha Mayavo laid the foundation for a good five-wicket victory for Rhinos over Southern Rocks in their Domestic T20 Competition match at Harare Sports Club on Friday, when their top order was in danger of faltering.

In contrast to Tuskers at Old Hararians, Rocks, put in to bat, looked at one stage like making a big score, but ultimately disappointed.

Cephas Zhuwao began his innings in typical fashion, smashing a six off Johnathan Campbell in the opening over, but off the final delivery was out lbw for eight.

Tadiwanashe Marumani also began in fine aggressive fashion, and the score was 37 before Innocent Kaia, playing a supporting role, was out for seven in the fifth over.

Marumani made 29 before he was caught off Brandon Mavuta, having hit five fours, while Richmond Mutumbami scored 14 off 13 balls.

At 71 for four in the 10th over, Rhinos were well placed for a big score, but the later batting never developed.

Roy Kaia did his job well, working the ball around the field skilfully to make 31 not out when the innings closed, but Brian Mudzinganyama took 18 balls to score nine, which was a serious drag on the scoring at this stage of the innings.

Tafadzwa Tsiga scored 10 off 10 balls, but the later batters did little, and the final score of 129 for eight was disappointing.

Campbell took two wickets, while Ryan Burl, with one for 18 off four overs, was the most economical bowler.

Rhinos began their challenge briskly, but lost their openers early, with Takudzwanashe Kaitano out for four and Prince Masvaure for 13.

Tarisai Musakanda was out for four, and Rhinos would have been in considerable trouble without Mayavo, who struck the ball superbly.

Mayavo went on to score 50 off only 33 balls, with five fours, while the other four top batters scored 25 between them – the score was 92 for five in the 14th over when he left, caught at the wicket off Roy Kaia.

However, Neville Madziva and Tashinga Musekiwa were the men for the job, and from that point onwards Rhinos sailed to victory with ease, as they put on 39 together for the sixth wicket unbroken, in just 4.2 overs.

Madziva scored 21 off 23 balls, but it was the less experienced Musekiwa who did most of the work, scoring 28 off only 15 balls, with two sixes and two fours.

Rhinos won the match with two full overs to spare.

All five bowlers used took a wicket each, with Dylan Hondo the most economical of them as his four overs cost only 19 runs.

2021/22 DOMESTIC T20 COMPETITION POINTS TABLE

TEAM M W L T N/R PT NRR Rhinos 2 2 0 0 0 20 1.050 Mountaineers 1 1 0 0 0 10 1.617 Tuskers 2 1 1 0 0 10 -0.043 Southern Rocks 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.828 Alliance Health Eagles 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.361