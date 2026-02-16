Film School Launches Pioneering Screen Acting Course to Nurture Next-Gen Talent

The Zimbabwe Film and Television School of Southern Africa (ZIFTESSA) has unveiled a groundbreaking Screen Acting Course aimed at equipping aspiring actors with the skills and industry knowledge to thrive in film and television.

The 12-week certificate programme, set to commence in March 2026, was developed in partnership with the National Guild of Screen and Stage Actors of Zimbabwe.

It will provide students with hands-on training in screen acting techniques, professional practice, news anchoring, presenting, and the business side of acting.

“Our goal is to open doors for emerging talent and ensure that Zimbabwe’s screen industry has well-prepared, confident professionals. The course covers everything from script analysis and character development to audition techniques and on-set etiquette. It is designed to produce performers who are not only skilled but also industry-ready,” said ZIFTESSA.

ZIFTESSA emphasised that the programme is open to young people from diverse backgrounds, reflecting the school’s commitment to inclusivity and the growth of Zimbabwe’s creative sector.

“The launch of this course marks an important milestone for us. We look forward to welcoming our first cohort of students and supporting them on their creative journeys in film and television.” The film and television school added

Applications for the pioneering programme are now open, offering a unique opportunity for Zimbabwean youth to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving entertainment industry.