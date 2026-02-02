Warriors Sensation Maswanhise Sparks Transfer Frenzy



Tawanda Maswanhise’s meteoric rise in the Scottish Premiership shows no signs of slowing yet Scottish giants as the Motherwell forward continued his dazzling form over the weekend scoring twice to maintain his status as one of the league’s standout performers.

With the top scorer’s tag firmly around his neck, Maswanhise has captured the attention of fans and pundits alike.

Interest in the Warriors international is now reportedly spreading beyond Scotland.

Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht have reportedly approached Motherwell in the last 24 hours to explore a potential deal for the 21-year-old forward.

Motherwell are said to be valuing the player at around €3 million—a figure some analysts describe as modest given his performance and potential.

Maswanhise’s ability to find the net consistently and influence matches has placed him firmly on the radar of clubs across Europe.

With 18 goals in all competitions, it is no surprise there are clubs rumoured to be circling like sharks in the water around the Motherwell forward.

For now, Motherwell fans can revel in their rising star but the transfer window may soon test the club’s resolve—and Maswanhise’s ambitions.