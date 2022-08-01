Filmmaker Cont Mhlanga Dies

Veteran playwright, filmmaker and creative director Cont Mdladla Mhlanga has died.

Mhlanga was admitted into a health care facility in Bulawayo some 10 days ago, with his family reporting that he was responding well to treatment. However, things took a different turn in the last three days and the legendary artist breathed his last this morning.

In a statement confirming the news, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe wrote, “It is with a heavy heart and intense sadness that the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Board and Management announces to the nation and the Cultural and Creative Sectors in Zimbabwe and internationally the sad passing on of the legendary Conte Mdladla Mhlanga.”

Mhlanga’s career in the cultural and creative industries began in 1982 when he formed Amakhosi which started as a youth karate club but switched to professional theatre in 1988.

