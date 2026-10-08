Winky D Headlines Castle Lager Braai Festival

Zimbabwean dancehall star Winky D is set to return to the Castle Lager Braai Day Festival when the popular lifestyle event comes back to Glamis Arena on October 17.

Winky D will headline this year’s festival alongside fellow Zimbabwean musicians Ex Q and Enzo Ishall, marking his return to the Castle Lager event as organisers prepare a programme featuring more than 10 local artists and DJs.

The festival, organised by Castle Lager, will combine live music, braai culture and entertainment, with the event expected to bring together music fans and friends at Glamis Arena.

Winky D will share the stage with emerging acts including Jnr Spragga, Atenda Chinx and DJ Loz, in a line-up that Castle Lager says reflects its continued support for Zimbabwean musical talent.

The return of the award-winning dancehall musician is expected to be one of the key highlights of the festival, with his inclusion giving the event a strong local music focus.

This year’s edition will introduce the Castle Braai O’Clock, an immersive group experience running from 3pm to 4pm.

The activation will feature an “ultimate braai master” competition and other contests, with Castle Lager merchandise and prizes up for grabs.

Ahead of the main event, Castle Lager will also conduct nationwide trade activations at popular braai venues, giving consumers opportunities to win festival tickets, chilled Castle Lager and other prizes.

Tickets are being sold through SahwiGate, with a limited allocation of early-bird tickets priced at US$10. Standard tickets will cost US$15 once the early-bird allocation is exhausted.

Each ticket includes admission to the festival, a braai pack and one litre of Castle Lager Draught.