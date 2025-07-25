FIU Official Granted Bail After Court Hears of US$2,500 Bribe Scam

By Judith Nyuke

A Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) official appeared in court in Harare on Wednesday facing fraud charges after allegedly masterminding a scam in which a Bulawayo businessman lost US$2,500 in a bid to have his frozen bank accounts reactivated.

Tonderai Herbert Makoni, the accused, was granted US$200 bail by Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.

The matter was postponed to 29 August 2025, with the State still to recover any of the funds allegedly paid by the complainant.

According to the prosecution, led by Rufaro Chonzi, Makoni conspired with two accomplices Wisdom Mutami and Clemence Nyamima to orchestrate the freezing of Edmore Maposa’s business accounts under false pretences.

Maposa is the director of Roshanweb (Pvt) Ltd, a plumbing company based in Bulawayo.

Court documents allege that in May 2025, Makoni abused his position within the FIU to have Maposa’s company accounts flagged and frozen claiming financial irregularities.

On 16 May, Mutami, posing as Makoni’s relative, approached Maposa and demanded US$3,000 to facilitate the unfreezing process.

After negotiations, the amount was reduced to US$2,500.

The prosecution told the court that Maposa initially paid US$520 in two installments US$500 and US$20 via mobile money to Nyamima’s number following instructions not to send the funds directly to Makoni.

The State alleges that Makoni was deliberately using intermediaries to avoid detection.

Later, in mid-June, Maposa allegedly handed over a further US$2,000 in cash to Mutami, who claimed the funds would be passed on to Makoni.

The cash is also believed to have ended up in Nyamima’s mobile money account.

The State says that after receiving the money, all three men became evasive, failed to deliver on their promises and could no longer be contacted.

The complainant’s accounts remain frozen and no money has been recovered.

Maposa eventually lodged a complaint with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), leading to Makoni’s arrest.

Investigations into the whereabouts of Mutami and Nyamima are ongoing.