Five Hezy Motors Staff Face US$155k Fraud Charges

Five employees of a vehicle import company have appeared in court accused of defrauding clients of more than US$155 000 by accepting payments for cars they allegedly knew could not be delivered.

Prosecutors say the employees of Hezy Motors Logistics took money from customers seeking to import vehicles despite being aware that the company lacked the capacity to fulfil the orders.

The accused — Kelly Moyo (19), Melody Karakupa (29), Bridget Tanyanyiwa (27), Paidamoyo Sunhwa (25) and Pamela T. Zambe (35) appeared before Harare regional magistrate Jesse Kufa facing charges of fraud and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The court heard that the accused allegedly continued taking instructions from company director Hezel Mafu who is reportedly wanted by police and continued carrying out the alleged fraudulent activities despite allegedly knowing he was being sought by authorities.

The court heard that the alleged scheme left clients out of pocket after paying substantial sums for vehicles that were never delivered.

They were each granted US$200 bail and remanded to June 26.

The complainants are Julia Mude and 15 others.