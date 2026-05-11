Derby Delirium! Rufaro Stadium Bursts with Colour, Passion and Pride

The ceremonial home of football, Rufaro Stadium came alive in spectacular fashion as thousands of football lovers thronged the iconic venue for the much-anticipated Harare Derby between fierce rivals Dynamos FC and CAPS United.

Long before kick-off, the atmosphere around Rufaro had already transformed into a carnival of colour, passion and unshakable loyalty as supporters draped in Dynamos’ blue and white and CAPS United’s green and white streamed into the stadium in huge numbers.

Inside the packed stadium, it was a breathtaking sea of colours as fans occupied every visible space, waving their teams apparel, blowing vuvuzelas and bursting into thunderous chants that echoed through the suburb of Mbare.

The Harare Derby, one of the country’s biggest football spectacles once again lived up to its billing not only on the pitch but in the terraces where supporters turned the match into a cultural celebration of the country’s football.

Dynamos supporters, affectionately known as the Glamour Boys faithful broke into synchronised songs while CAPS United followers responded with equally electrifying chants creating a pulsating atmosphere that never waned throughout the encounter.

The energy remained infectious before, during and after the match with rival supporters united by their shared love for the beautiful game despite backing opposing teams.

The derby served as a reminder that we are a footballing loving nation.

Even government officials were captivated by the electric atmosphere with Acting Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Professor Paul Mavima praising the unity displayed at Rufaro.

“I had the honour of standing in as the Acting Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture at Rufaro Stadium where I witnessed an exciting football encounter involving CAPS United and Dynamos FC.

“The vibrant atmosphere and unity displayed by supporters once again highlighted the important role sport plays in bringing communities together, empowering young people and promoting national pride. Government remains committed to supporting the growth and development of sport in Zimbabwe in line with Vision 2030,” said Mavima.

For many football enthusiasts, the massive turnout at Rufaro was a statement that local football still commands immense support when the right occasion presents itself.

Vendors outside the stadium enjoyed brisk business while whistles and jubilant singing painted a picture reminiscent of the golden days of the country’s football when Rufaro was synonymous with packed crowds and unforgettable sporting moments.

As the final whistle blew, songs continued to reverberate at the City End where the majority of Caps United faithful’s were housed and waited long after the match had ended in a fitting conclusion to another memorable chapter of the Harare derby in which they edged their rivals 2-1.

It was a match where rivalry met celebration at the spiritual home of football.