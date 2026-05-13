Police Launch Manhunt for Hezy Motors Director Mafu

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a public appeal for information leading to the arrest of a woman accused of defrauding multiple people in a vehicle import scam spanning several years.

In a press statement, police named the suspect as Hazel Silibazoso Mafu who is being sought in connection with alleged fraud cases committed between 2022 and April 2026.

According to the statement, Mafu is the director of Hezy Motors Logistics Private Limited, a company which reportedly advertised vehicle importation services on various platforms, including social media, electronic and print media.

Police allege that the suspect misrepresented her ability to source and deliver motor vehicles within specified timeframes and at competitive prices, convincing clients to pay substantial sums of money in advance.

However, after receiving payment, she allegedly failed to deliver the vehicles.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police said at least 20 complainants have come forward reporting combined losses of US$155 211.

Members of the public with information that may assist in locating the suspect have been urged to report to the nearest police station.

In the statement, police spokesperson Commissioner P. Nyathi said “The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Hazel Silibazoso Mafu, who is being sought in connection with several cases of fraud committed between 2022 and April 2026.”