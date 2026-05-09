Kombi Hire Turns Goat Heist as Suspects Flee Leaving 43 Goats Behind

A man from Epworth in Harare allegedly hired a kombi under the pretence of taking a three-day trip to Mutare only for the vehicle to later be found carrying dozens of suspected stolen goats.

Police say the suspect, Robert Jaisi is believed to be part of a stock theft syndicate operating in parts of Mashonaland Central Province.

Jaisi reportedly hired the kombi from Pauline Sandra Mahanikwa and her husband Tichawona Marakia Mukutuma paying the full rental fee upfront and claiming he intended to travel to Mutare.

However, the couple soon became suspicious after monitoring the vehicle’s movements through a tracking device installed in the kombi.

According to Mukutuma, the vehicle appeared to move only at night, travelling through areas near the Zimbabwe–Mozambique border in Mukumbura before passing through Madziva and Bindura and later returning to Harare via Old Mazowe Road.

Their suspicions were confirmed when police intercepted the kombi on Lorraine Drive in Westgate, Harare.

Jaisi and three alleged accomplices reportedly fled from the scene leaving behind 43 goats packed inside the vehicle.

Police said 15 of the animals had suffocated after being crammed into the kombi for several hours.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case and said investigations were ongoing.

“Police are investigating a stock theft case where a hired vehicle was found with live and dead goats inside,” Chakanza said.

He added that preliminary investigations suggest the animals may have been stolen from areas visited by the suspects while in possession of the vehicle.

Police estimate the value of the stolen goats at US$1 945.