Two Arrested Over Motorcycle Theft Spree in Chegutu

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of motorcycle thefts and unlawful entry cases in Chegutu, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said.

The ZRP said the suspects, identified as Andy Ushewokunze (30) and Titus Manjengwa were arrested following investigations into multiple theft cases reported between January and 20 May 2026.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the pair were linked to a number of motorcycle thefts and break-ins in the area.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Andy Ushewokunze (30) and Titus Manjengwa in connection with multiple theft of motorcycles and unlawful entry into premises and theft cases which occurred in Chegutu between January 2026 and 20th May 2026,” Nyathi said.

Police said Manjengwa was arrested on 21 May after detectives received information suggesting he was in possession of stolen motorcycles.

“On the 21st May 2026, police arrested Titus Manjengwa after receiving information that he was in possession of stolen motorcycles,” Nyathi said.

Investigators say information obtained during questioning led officers to Ushewokunze who was later arrested at Mukohwe Shopping Centre in Pfupajena.

“Titus Manjengwa implicated Andy Ushewokunze, leading to his arrest at Mukohwe Shopping Centre, Pfupajena. Subsequently, police recovered six stolen motorcycles and a solar battery,” Nyathi added.

According to police, the suspects are assisting with investigations into at least 10 motorcycle theft cases as well as a reported unlawful entry and theft incident that occurred in May at a house in Kaguvhi Phase Four, Chegutu.

During that incident, a solar battery and a television set were allegedly stolen.

Meanwhile, police have appealed to members of the public for information that could lead to the arrest of two alleged accomplices identified as Tapiwa Ushewokunze and Last Masarakufa.

The arrests come amid growing concern over rising cases of motorcycle theft with police urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.