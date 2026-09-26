Woman Dies After Alleged Stabbing Over Rejected Love Proposal

A 24-year-old woman has died after she was allegedly stabbed by a man whose romantic advances she had rejected in Chegutu, police have said.

Omega Matope was stabbed in the left thigh at a house in Chegutu on Thursday according to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

The suspect, who police identified only as Gunners allegedly attacked Matope after she turned down his proposal.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist in the arrest of a suspect only known as Gunners who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a house in Chegutu on 24/09/26,” police said.

“The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim, a 24-year-old woman, Omega Matope, on the left thigh after she turned down the suspect’s love proposal.”

Matope was rushed to Chegutu District Hospital but died upon admission.

Police have launched a search for the suspect and appealed to members of the public with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

“Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station or contact the National Complaints Desk on 0242703631 or WhatsApp 0712800197,” the ZRP said.