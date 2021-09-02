Fungisai, Winnie Mashaba In Amapiano Collaboration

Veteran gospel musician, Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave has revealed that she will soon be releasing a song featuring South African music legend, Dr. Winnie Mashaba.

Taking to social media, Fungisai broke the news yesterday in a video together with Winnie and South Africa-based Mr Brown.

“Hey guys we are working from OpenMic Studios and we are cooking something up. Zimbabwe and South Africa have come together for something hot,” she said.

Mr Brown, a Zimbabwean making it big in South Africa, also affirmed the news saying, “an Amapiano song between Fungisai and Dr. Winnie will be coming your way. I hope you guys are ready to hear tongues on an Amapiano beat.”

Meanwhile, Urban-groover, Nox Guni is also making it big in South Africa after he followed up on his hit song together with Master KG called Melody. The Ndinonyara singer is also riding high on Stay With Me which features Dj Tira. The song currently sits on over 500 000 YouTube views in a space of two months.