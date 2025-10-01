Girl (13) Mauled to Death by Vicious Dogs in Stapleford

By Anyway Yotamu

A 13-year-old girl from Salar Farm in Stapleford was mauled to death by three vicious dogs in a chilling incident that has left the community in shock and mourning.

The tragic attack occurred on 30 September 2025 at St Mannocks Farm, when the victim Caroline Chari was walking home from school with four of her friends.

“The children were ambushed by at least six aggressive dogs, forcing them to scatter in different directions. Unfortunately, the dogs caught up with Caroline and fatally attacked her, we urge authorities to put stiffer penalties as dogs have become a menace in our communities,” said Sekai Chari elder sister to the deceased.

Police have arrested the dogs’ owner Gift Jambaya (50).

Investigations revealed that the animals were last vaccinated in 2024, and the owner failed to comply with the Department of Veterinary Services’ 2025 rabies vaccination programme.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi described the incident as “disturbing and unacceptable,” adding that negligence by dog owners continues to pose a serious threat to public safety.

“It is sad to note that vicious dogs were last vaccinated in 2024, and the owner ignored the 2025 rabies vaccination outreach programme.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is disturbed by the trend of vicious dogs being allowed to roam without a leash or proper control. It is the responsibility of dog owners to protect the public,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

In response, the ZRP has intensified joint operations with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), local authorities, and the Ministry of Health and Child Care to impound stray dogs and penalise irresponsible owners.

The police further urged the public to report individuals who allow dangerous dogs to roam freely in residential areas.

Reports can be made through the ZRP Complaints Desk at 0242 703 631 or via WhatsApp on 0712 800 197.

The tragic death of Caroline Chari has sparked renewed calls for stricter enforcement of animal control laws, with members of the community demanding justice and stronger measures to prevent similar incidents.