Mazowe Mine Collapse: Four Bodies Recovered

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says four artisanal miners have died following a shaft collapse at Mamini in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central.

The incident occurred on 28 September at Umsasa Farm where a 20-metre-deep shaft gave way while the men were underground.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the bodies were retrieved and taken to Concession District Hospital for post-mortem.

The victims have since been identified as Alton Sibanda (25) of Thlavati Village, Zhombe, Prince Gobvu (19) of Mhariwa Village, Mhondoro, Kenneth Mhandire (24) of Eastview, Harare and Tapiwa Meskano (26) of Chikwaka Village, Goromonzi.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that mine operators should prioritise safety protocols and above all conduct regular mine inspections to identify potential hazards,” Commissioner Nyathi said in a statement.

Unregulated mining is widespread in Zimbabwe, where thousands rely on small-scale gold mining to earn a living.

But accidents are frequent, often due to unsafe shafts and lack of proper protective measures.

In recent years, Mazowe has witnessed several similar incidents with police and rescue teams repeatedly raising concerns about non-compliance with safety standards.