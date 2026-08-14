GMB Receives US$5m Boost for Farmer Payments

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has received a further US$5 million from the Treasury to speed up payments to farmers, bringing the total amount disbursed to US$37 million and ZWG329 million.

The latest funding comes a day after the state grain agency received another US$5 million and ZWG40 million as the government steps up efforts to clear payments for farmers who have delivered grain.

In a statement, the GMB said the additional funding would help ensure farmers are paid on time.

“The Grain Marketing Board has received another US$5 million today from Treasury for timely farmer payments, a day after receiving USD 5 million and ZWG 40 million,” the board said.

The GMB said the government funding would provide farmers with the resources needed to reinvest in their agricultural businesses.

“This funding by the Government brings positive impact on the agricultural sector, as farmers will be able to invest in their agribusiness — a key sector driving Zimbabwe’s economy,” it said.

The board thanked Agriculture, Mechanisation and Water Resources Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka for his efforts in securing Treasury support.

The GMB said it would continue working with farmers as the country seeks to strengthen domestic grain production and achieve national self-sufficiency.