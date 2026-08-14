Zambia Opposition Leader Claims Election Victory as Hichilema Awaits Official Results

Zambia’s presidential election entered a tense phase on Friday after opposition leader Brian Mundubile claimed victory, while incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema stopped short of declaring a win and said his camp was receiving “encouraging results” as official counting continued.

Mundubile, leader of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP), said his party’s Parallel Voter Tabulation (PVT), based on results collected from polling stations and totalling centres nationwide, indicated that he had won the presidency.

In a statement issued on August 14, Mundubile questioned delays in the publication and verification of official results, warning that prolonged uncertainty could create room for interference or manipulation.

He called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to immediately release results and provide political parties and observers with access to electoral records needed to independently verify the outcome.

Mundubile also cited allegations of irregularities reported by his party, including claims that military personnel had taken control of some totalling centres in Mufulira and that Gen 20 result forms had been removed.

He further raised concerns over alleged incidents involving ballot boxes in Chawama and Matero constituencies, as well as reports that election officials in North-Western Province had been instructed to stop issuing results and Gen 20 forms.

The opposition leader called for all ballot boxes and electoral documents to be preserved, with their chain of custody maintained. He also urged the ECZ to publish results at polling-station and constituency level so figures can be reconciled against original records.

Hichilema, meanwhile, urged Zambians to remain calm and await the official declaration.

“We continue to receive encouraging results and reports of peace, unity and solidarity across our country as the votes come in,” he said.

“Let us remain peaceful, patient and patriotic as we await the official outcome from those entrusted with managing the vote.”

Mundubile also called on supporters to avoid violence, saying the protection of the vote must be pursued within the law.

With both camps expressing confidence in their respective tallies, attention is now focused on the ECZ as it verifies and announces the official results.

“The people of Zambia voted. Their decision must be respected,” Mundubile sai