Gokwe Teenager Jailed for Raping Aunt

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

An 18-year-old man under Chief Njelele of Gokwe South has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of raping his 42-year-old aunt.

In a statement, National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the incident occurred on May 16, 2026 when the offender and the victim were walking to a nearby village for a casual work.

Along the way, the offender allegedly forced himself on the victim.

“Along the way, the offender turned to the victim, grabbing her by the neck and tripping her to the ground. The victim fell on her back and fought back bravely, but she was ultimately overpowered by the offender, who forcibly undressed her and raped her,” said NPAZ.

The court heard that the attack was interrupted when a passerby heard shouting and distress noises coming from the bush.

“The passerby rushed to the scene and caught the offender in the act,” said NPAZ.

The passerby assisted the victim in dressing and escorted her safely back home.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police, leading to the immediate arrest of the offer and his subsequent conviction.