Govt Activates Ebola Response Plan Despite Zero Cases

The government has confirmed that there are currently no reported cases of Ebola Virus Disease in the country but says it has heightened surveillance and activated preparedness measures following an outbreak elsewhere in the region.

Speaking at a press conference, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora said authorities were closely monitoring the situation due to the high volume of travel and movement of people within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“There are currently no reported cases of Ebola virus disease in Zimbabwe. However, given the high volume of human movement within the Southern African Development Community region, Zimbabwe remains on high alert,” he said.

Dr Mombeshora said health authorities had moved swiftly to strengthen the country’s readiness following the declaration of the outbreak although he did not specify the country affected.

“As a response, the Government of Zimbabwe has activated its preparedness measures immediately following the outbreak declaration,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the challenges associated with the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus noting that there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment available.

“There is currently no approved vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain and no specific cure. Treatment is supportive and is most effective when initiated early,” he said.

Health experts say early detection and supportive medical care significantly improve a patient’s chances of survival.

Dr Mombeshora urged Zimbabweans to remain alert and seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms associated with Ebola particularly after travelling to affected areas or coming into contact with a suspected case.

“We urge all Zimbabweans to remain vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms consistent with Ebola particularly following travel to affected areas or contact with a suspected case,” he said.

The government says surveillance systems are in place and health officials continue to monitor developments across the region as part of efforts to prevent the disease from crossing into Zimbabwe.

Ebola is a severe viral illness that spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids and can cause symptoms including fever, fatigue, muscle pain, vomiting and bleeding.

Previous outbreaks in Africa have prompted countries in the region to strengthen border screening and emergency response mechanisms.