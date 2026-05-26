Gospel Musician Bishi Promises Inspirational Melodies

BREAKOUT gospel musician Sharonrose Bishi says her debut album to be released on the first of next month will underline her passion for delivering inspirational melodies and powerful lyrics.

Titled ‘The Devakut Worship 1,’ the soon-to-be-launched album includes ‘Rumbidzo,’ ‘You Are the Omega,’ ‘Tiri Tsamba,’ ‘Let It overflow,’ and ‘Muri mutsvene.’

“The project carries a strong message of worship, faith, hope and spiritual encouragement. This album is very special to me because every song carries a message meant to encourage people to remain faithful, hopeful and prayerful despite life’s challenges,” said Bishi.

The youthful musician is confident that the imminent album will heal, inspire and bring people closer to God.

“My prayer is that whenever people listen to these songs, they find peace, strength, comfort and encouragement,” Bishi said.

She added that her debut album will be a culmination of years of prayer, dedication and hard work.

“I expect my fans to welcome my debut project warmly as I begin what could become a promising career in the gospel music industry,” she said, adding that her music is inspired by everyday life experiences, worship and testimonies from people around her.

“Sometimes people go through difficult situations and feel like giving up. I want my music to remind them that God is always present and that there is hope in every situation,” said the promising gospel star.

As she gets to unleash what she believes will be a “gem of an album,” Bishi hopes the project will open more opportunities for her career.

“I hope to share the stage with local and international artists. I also hope to collaborate more with other gospel artists such as Minister Michael Mahendere because I admire the impact they have made in gospel ministry,” she said.

The album will officially be available on all digital and social media platforms, allowing gospel music lovers to access and enjoy the project.