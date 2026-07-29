Nothing Amiss On NetOne CEO’s Routine Annual Leave

NetOne has dismissed speculation circulating on social media over the absence of its Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani saying he is on approved annual leave and is expected to resume his duties next month.

The clarification was made by the company’s Business Strategy Performance Executive, John Mayambo after online claims suggested Mushanawani had been placed on forced leave and would not return to the state-owned mobile network operator.

In an interview, Mayambo described the claims as baseless.

“This is just speculation. The CEO is on approved annual leave from July 13 to August 13. He is enjoying his time off, and he will resume duty on August 13. There is nothing forced about this—it’s routine annual leave processed through normal channels.” he said

The comments come amid growing speculation on social media regarding Mushanawani’s status with posts alleging that his leave was not voluntary.

However, Mayambo said the claims were unfounded and risked damaging the executive’s reputation.

He confirmed that Chief Technology Officer Christopher Muchechemere has assumed the role of Acting Group Chief Executive Officer during Mushanawani’s absence, describing the arrangement as standard practice while the substantive CEO is on leave.

According to Mayambo, the acting appointment is intended to ensure continuity in the company’s operations until Mushanawani returns.

NetOne had not issued an official public statement through its corporate communications channels regarding the CEO’s leave at the time of publication.

The company has, however, maintained through its senior management that Mushanawani’s absence is in line with normal leave procedures and that he is expected to resume office on 13 August.