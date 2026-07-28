Cabinet Approves Arrest Powers for Municipal Police

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Government has approved a new Bill that will pave the way for the establishment of municipal police services and municipal courts, a move aimed at strengthening the enforcement of local by-laws, improving public safety and enhancing service delivery across Zimbabwe.

Announcing the decision during a post-Cabinet media briefing, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Zhemu Soda said Cabinet had approved the Municipal Police and Courts Bill which was presented by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi in his capacity as Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation.

Soda said the proposed legislation seeks to bolster the legal framework governing local authorities by equipping them with dedicated institutions to enforce municipal by-laws and address non-compliance.

“Cabinet considered and approved the Municipal Police and Courts Bill which was presented by the Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation, the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi,” he said.

He said the Bill builds on existing provisions contained in the Urban Councils Act [Chapter 29:15] and the Rural District Councils Act [Chapter 29:13] which empower local authorities to formulate and enforce regulations within their jurisdictions.

“The public is informed that in line with the Urban Councils Act [Chapter 29:15] and the Rural District Councils Act [Chapter 29:13], Local Authorities are empowered to formulate and enforce regulation of matters falling within their jurisdiction,” Soda said.

According to the minister, the proposed law is intended to improve governance by giving councils stronger enforcement mechanisms to deal with offences under municipal by-laws.

“In order to promote good governance, efficient service delivery and access to justice, local authorities require coordinated structures and strengthened municipal enforcement of by-laws to address issues of non-compliance, including apprehension of offenders of by-laws, investigation and prosecution of such offenses.”

Under the Bill, local authorities will be empowered to establish dedicated municipal police services tasked with enforcing council by-laws, managing traffic, promoting community safety and preventing localised crime.

“The Bill strengthens the legal framework for municipalities to establish and maintain, dedicated and professional police services focused on community safety, by-law enforcement, traffic management, and local crime prevention,” Soda said.

The legislation also proposes the establishment of municipal courts to handle cases arising from breaches of local by-laws and other minor offences.

“Additionally, the Bill provides for the creation of municipal courts; definition of the courts’ jurisdiction; including over municipal by-laws, minor offenses, traffic violations; and the appointment of municipal magistrates, among other matters prescribed by the law.”

Soda said the reforms are expected to strengthen local governance by bringing justice services closer to communities while reinforcing the Government’s devolution agenda.

“Accordingly, local governance structures will be enhanced in line with the constitutional Devolution principles and improved public safety and environmental management outcomes,” he said.

If enacted by Parliament, the Municipal Police and Courts Bill will introduce a new institutional framework for councils, giving local authorities greater capacity to enforce regulations, improve compliance with municipal by-laws and enhance the delivery of public services.