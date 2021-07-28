Govt Avails Funds For Municipal Health Workers

The government has intervened in the salary crisis facing City of Harare and Chitungwiza in a move aimed at improving service delivery amid the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic.

This comes after the two councils failed to pay health workers making it difficult for communities to access services .

Briefing the media during the post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said the two Municipalities have not been able to account for financial resources availed by Treasury towards the COVID-19 response.

“Cabinet directed that nursing staff in the two municipalities be placed under the Public Service Commission and be paid through the Salary Service Bureau. Risk allowances for the affected workers will also be paid,” she said.

Mutsvangwa said that the Cabinet tasked the Minister of Finance and Economic Development to ensure that the municipalities fully account for the resources allocated to them as part of the country’s COVID-19 response.

Meanwhile council clinics continue to get understaffed as more and more health workers leave for greener pastures.