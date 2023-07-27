JUST IN: High Court Delivers Body Blow To CCC Byo Candidates

Bulawayo High Court Judge, Justice Bongani Ndlovu has ruled against the participation of opposition candidates, including 12 from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), in the upcoming 23 August harmonized elections.

The application for the ruling was initiated by Zanu PF activists, who sought the disqualification of opposition candidates vying for parliamentary seats in the August 23 general election polls.

The basis of the activists’ application was that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) had accepted 12 candidate nomination papers from various parties, including CCC, Zapu, Free Zim Congress, Zimbabwe African National Congress, and an independent candidate, after the 4 PM deadline.

MDC Alliance’s Spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere has said her party will appeal against the ruling.

“The CCC will appeal against the Bulawayo Judgment. Citizens have the right to nominate candidates within the ambit of the law and to be represented by MPs that they choose in a free and fair election. The right to parliamentary representation of choice is sacred,” said Mahere.

More to follow…

