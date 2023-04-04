Govt Breaks Silence On ‘Gold Mafia’ Documentary

Government has for the first time responded to the Al Jazeera documentary on money laundering and gold smuggling saying it has instituted investigations into the allegations raised.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said those found on the wrong side of the law will be prosecuted.

“Government takes note of a documentary titles “Gold Mafia”, currently being serialised by an international broadcasting channel which purports to expose a network on alleged money laundering and gold smuggling in Zimbabwe, Government takes the allegation raised in the documentary seriously, and has directed relevant organs to institute investigations into the issues raised therein. Any person found to have engaged in acts of corruption, fraud or any form of crime, will face the full wrath of the law,” said Mutsvangwa

She condemned sentiments made by some individuals in the documentary saying its no part of Government policy.

“Government takes this opportunity to re-affirm its commitment to upholding local and international laws, including laws relating to financial transactions, the trade of gold and other precious minerals. Boastful behaviour and name-dropping by some personalities feature in the documentary, seeking personal gain and glory, should never be taken as an enunciation of Government Policy. Government remains seized with the matter and the nation will be kept apprised of any new developments.” she said.

Two parts of the documentary aired on Al Jazeera exposes how powerful persons including cleric Uebert Angel, businessmen Ewan McMillan and Simon Rudland masterminded a gold mafia that siphoned tonnes of the precious mineral out of the country to Dubai.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

