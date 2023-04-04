Stanbic Records Impressive Set Of Results For Year Ending 31 Dec 2022

Harare – 31 March 2023 – Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe shrugged off the prevailing economic environment to post a ZWL 49.9 billion inflation adjusted profit after tax for the year ended 31 December 2022, up by 180 % from the prior year’s ZWL 17.8 billion.

The set of results also saw the leading financial services institution posting a profit after tax of ZWL71.7 billion up from ZWL7.4 billion in 2021 under the historical accounts, representing a growth of 869%.

In a statement accompanying the results, Stanbic Chairman Gregory Sebborn said the institution ended the year with a qualifying core capital of ZWL83.5 billion up from the prior year’s ZWL11 billion. The figure equates to USD124.4 million which is above the set regulatory minimum.

The notable results by Stanbic Bank follow an equally laudable performance by the institution’s parent company, Standard Bank Group – Africa’s largest banking group by assets – which reported total assets of R2.9 trillion (about USD170 billion) during the comparable period to December 2022, while its market capitalisation was R284 billion (USD17 billion). The Standard Bank Group recorded headline earnings of R34.2 billion (USD2 billion) for the year ended 31 December 2022, growing by 37% year on year.

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe’s Chief Executive (CE), Solomon Nyanhongo, said the 2022 inflation adjusted net interest income grew from ZWL27.9 billion in 2021 to ZWL62.2 billion, largely underpinned by the growth in the average lending book from ZWL31 billion to ZWL160 billion as new lending assets were written combined with the acquisition of additional financial investments.

The Bank’s net fee and commission income grew by 44% from ZWL25 billion in 2021 to ZWL36.1 billion.

“This was largely driven by new customer acquisitions as well as an increase in volume of transactions on our digital platforms. In addition, the level of foreign currency transactions had improved during the period as business operations were shifting from local to foreign currency,” said Nyanhongo.

He said an enhanced level of trading activity and better revaluation gains were recorded on foreign currency positions as the local currency weakened against the USD.

Nyanhongo said Stanbic’s total operating expenses of ZWL47.7 billion grew by 57% from ZWL30.5 billion in 2021 largely due to the impact of the continued depreciation of the ZWL currency against the USD on foreign denominated expenses which included franchise fees, IT licence fees, cash importation and repatriation charges, and insurance.

“The Bank’s customer deposit base grew by 15% in real terms from ZWL315 billion in 2021 to ZWL363.3 billion largely reinforced by growth in our local currency deposits in line with the growth in money supply coupled with new client acquisitions and the impact of the continued weakening of the ZWL currency against the USD on our foreign currency denominated deposits,” said Nyanhongo.

Focusing on the operating environment, Nyanhongo noted that the level of business activity in the economy improved in 2022 in comparison to 2021 following the relaxation of the restrictive COVID-19 lockdown conditions which saw the resumption of normal business operations.

“However, the operating environment remained extremely challenging with inflation surging from 60.7% in December 2021 to close the year at 244%. On the official currency auction, the local currency had extensively depreciated from USD1:ZWL108 in December 2021 to USD1:ZWL671 as foreign currency shortages in the market continued unabated,” he said.

Sebborn also noted that the Gross Domestic Product (“GDP”) growth slowed down from 6% in 2021 to about 4% in 2022.

He said major growth impediments in 2022 included the global geo-political issues, erratic rainfall exacerbated by low irrigation capacity, power shortages and some policy inconsistencies.

“In 2023, GDP growth is expected to remain modest at 3-4% underpinned by high costs of agricultural inputs, high risk of power outages, declining international mineral prices, and the effects of erratic weather and rainfall. The main growth drivers are expected to be mining, construction and agriculture,” said Sebborn.

He said although headline inflation declined to 244% in December 2022 from a peak of 285% in August, inflation remains a significant business risk in the outlook period adding that hyperinflation may also lead to the high cost of borrowing, exchange rate instability, and a tendency towards increasing dollarisation.

“This requires businesses to remain focused on cost containment and capital preservation in the outlook period. The evolving global geopolitical events will contribute to the volatility and uncertainty in the outlook period, due to disruptions to value chains. This requires policy makers and business players to continue concentrating on resolving gridlocks to international trade and capital flows,” said Sebborn.

He said Stanbic Bank continues to focus on sustainability and supports various industries through its Business and Commercial Banking Segment and Corporate and Investment Banking portfolios, in line with its commitment to drive the growth of the country.

Nyanhongo said Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe is committed to sustainable and comprehensive Corporate SociaI Investment (CSI) initiatives that span a cross section of the country’s social structures such as health and sanitation, education and sport. The institution is in no doubt that a better community can be built if every member of society is engaged in helping the community, as best as they can.

In 2022, Stanbic Bank put its shoulder to the wheel in this endeavour by supporting various organisations whose were in dire need of assistance of different forms.

“In support of health and sanitation, the Bank purchased four autoclave machines (sterilising machines) for the following hospitals – Victoria Falls Hospital, United Bulawayo Hospitals, Guruve Hospital and Mutare Provincial Hospital. We expect to hand these over in the second quarter of 2023,” he said.

Nyanhongo said the year 2022 saw Stanbic enhancing its presence in the customer space as the COVID-19 pandemic subsided thereby allowing increased interactions with its customers after having been separated by the deadly virus for over two years.

Stanbic rolled out new exciting products during the period as it pursued its digitisation journey with the aim of enriching customer experience in an increasingly challenging operating environment. These included: WhatsApp platform, digital onboarding solution and an instant ATM card ordering system.

“The Instant VISA Debit FCA Gold card has significantly reduced the customer waiting period for receiving new cards. Numerous initiatives were implemented such as sector specific training sessions for our customers as we continued to deepen our relationships thereby enabling the Bank to provide solutions for its clients’ evolving demands,” said Nyanhongo.

He saluted Stanbic employees for remaining steadfast in ensuring the Bank delivers value to its customers.

“I remain highly indebted to the management and staff of Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe for their collective contributions to the commendable performance that has been reported during the period, despite a difficult operating environment. I am grateful to the Blue Bankers because they continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers in a demanding environment. To the Board members, I would like to thank you for your continued guidance and wise counsel as we continue to benefit from your leadership and strategic direction. I also want to sincerely thank our valued customers for their unwavering support and confidence in the Bank,” he said.

Ends///

About Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe is part of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets.

Standard Bank Group reported total assets of R2.9 trillion (about USD170 billion) at 31 December 2022, while its market capitalisation was R284 billion (USD17 billion).

The group has direct, on-the-ground representation in 20 African countries and in 4 global financial centres. Standard Bank Group has more than 1 143 branches and 6 600 ATMs in Africa, making it one of the largest banking networks on the continent. It provides global connections backed by deep insights into the countries where it operates.

Our Corporate and Investment Banking offering includes global markets, project and structured finance, equities trading, corporate finance, global custody, and a myriad transactional and electronic banking solutions.

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe is committed to making a real difference to financials services in Zimbabwe by providing banking services and products that enhance customer experience.

Stanbic bank offers, Corporate Banking, Investment banking, Farming Finance, Vehicle and Asset Finance, Global Markets (Treasury), Investor Services, International Trade Finance, Personal banking, Commercial and Enterprise banking and Transactional and Product services.

