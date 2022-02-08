Govt Threatens Striking Teachers

Government has threatened disciplinary action against teachers who did not report for duty on the school opening day yesterday after directing heads of offices to suspend those found those found guilty.

Teachers announced incapacitation and did turn up for duty yesterday with most learning institutions across the country sending pupils back home.

In a letter to Provincial Education Directors, District School Inspectors and school heads, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Tumisang Thabela directed that those who did not report for duty be charged and suspended.

“It has come to the attention of the Permanent Secretary of Primary and Secondary Education that some officials did not report for duty when schools opened on 7 February 2022 as per the 2022 school calendar. This unwarranted conduct deprived learners of their right to education as enshrined in Section 75 and 81 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

“Accordingly, Heads of Offices should take urgent disciplinary action against any of their members who obstructed the opening of schools and deprived learners of their constitutional right. Where necessary, Heads of Offices should charge and suspend such members at the school, district, provincial or national level and ensure that all due processes are followed as per Public Service Regulations 2000 as amended.

“Provincial Education Directors are hereby directed to provide a daily update on progress in handling the disciplinary cases in their respective provinces. Officials are reminded that the principle of “no work, no pay” shall apply where members failed to render then services.” said Thabela

Last week, teacher organisations across the country declared incapacitation citing poor salaries and calling for United States dollar pegged salaries to cushion them from the rising cost of living.

Posting on Twitter, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) said the move will only affect learners.

“They are punishing learners. Teachers were punished for the past 5 years. There is no worser punishment than to helplessly watch your loved ones dying at home because you can’t afford health care. Mthuli Ncube as punished us enough,” said ARTUZ.