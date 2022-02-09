Star Studded Pre-Valentines Dinner Against Gender Based Violence

Population Solutions for Health (PSH), through funding from the Embassy of Sweden and in partnership with Eternity Productions, will be hosting the Pre-Valentine’s dinner with Trevor D and Friends on the 11th of February 2022 at The Golden Conifer in Harare.

The Love Shouldn’t Hurt campaign is an anti-GBV campaign that advocates for love to be shown through kindness, affection, positive communication, and mutually supportive behaviors.

The campaign, which was officially launched in 2021 also aims to engage men as critical change agents to end gender-based violence in Zimbabwe.

The Pre-Valentines dinner will be a red-carpet event featuring Madam Boss, the Charambas and the Chivasas among other well-known people.

As a critical component of the Love Shouldn’t Hurt campaign, several celebrities – Winky D, Ammara Brown, Seh Calaz, Roki and Holy 10 have developed campaign songs and videos, and they also share Love Shouldn’t Hurt messages on their social media channels.

To this end, the king of Dancehall Winky D and popular lyricist Holy 19 are part of the line up at this auspicious event.

The Director of Social Marketing at PSH, Mrs. Kumbirai Chatora, emphasized the importance of engaging men to end GBV with the aim of fostering positive masculinities that promote a culture of love and non-violent conflict resolution with their intimate partners.

“We are honoured to be part of this event, which is a celebration of GBV-free, loving relationships. It is going to help us bring forth the notion we have always been pushing, to say Love Shouldn’t Hurt, when disagreements arise, couples can always resolve them without resorting to violence and thus maintain loving relationships and ultimately a loving community”, she said.

This initiative has been combined with Trevor Dongo’s campaign to donate sanitary wear for the needy girl child. Trevor D has a desire to raise funds for sanitary wear and as such engaged in a partnership with Population Solutions for Health to host the Pre-Valentine’s dinner in order to raise funds for this project as well as have influencers help disseminate the word on stopping violence in relationships because love shouldn’t hurt.

Trevor Dongo said,” Im excited to see my vision of reaching out to the girl child in my Rural home (Murehwa) come to light…This initiative will not just end with sanitary supplies for a month or two but my vision is to create self-sustaining projects that will see these girls covered for the foreseeable future.

Im grateful to PSH, Eternity Productions, Ceevee events amongst other partners who assisted me in making this dream come true not forgetting my fellow brothers in the industry Winky D and Holy Ten.

I promise a powerful performance with my live band set to bring nothing but fireworks of love this Friday.” “.

To buy a ticket or donate sanitary wear, get in touch with the event organisers, CeeVee Events & PR Co. on 0773085233 or 0772902478. Please note, due to Covid19 restrictions there is a limited number of tickets available and no ticket sales at the gate.

Be sure to attend and meet DJ Mox, Madam Boss, Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Noxy Divine Diva and many more.

Don’t miss out on this exciting event!