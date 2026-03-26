Teachers Issue Ultimatum Over Pay and Conditions

Teachers under the banner of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) have issued a petition to the government warning of industrial action if long-standing grievances over pay and working conditions are not addressed.

ARTUZ submitted what it calls a “ten-count indictment for economic justice” to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube accusing authorities of failing to honour promises made during the 2025 budget process.

In the petition dated 26 March, the union says teachers have reached a “breaking point” citing delays in salary reviews and rising living costs.

“We petition you not only as teachers, but as parents, community leaders, and struggling citizens,” ARTUZ said.

At the centre of the dispute is a demand for a minimum salary of US$1 260 which the union says is necessary to restore dignity to the profession.

The teachers also criticised recent fuel price increases arguing they disproportionately affect rural educators who rely on transport to reach remote schools.

“This hike is not only extortion but a tax on movement and a barrier to rural service,” the union said.

Other concerns raised include the lack of accessible payslips which teachers say leaves them vulnerable to financial exploitation and what they describe as limited engagement in salary negotiations.

ARTUZ is also calling for the release of funds under the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM), warning that delays are affecting vulnerable pupils.

“When BEAM funds fail, it is the orphan and the vulnerable child who pays the price,” the petition reads.

The union further expressed solidarity with striking health workers, saying the state of public healthcare is worsening conditions for teachers and their communities.

In a series of escalating measures, ARTUZ warned it would begin daily pickets and could withdraw labour entirely if its demands are not met.

“No solution, no school,” the union said, signalling the possibility of a nationwide strike in the next school term.

The petition adds to growing pressure on the government as it faces competing demands to stabilise the economy while addressing concerns over wages, public services and the cost of living.

Officials have not yet publicly responded to the latest demands.