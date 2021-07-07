Govt Challenged On Blocking Contraceptives To Teenagers

Women and girls’ rights advocacy organisation, Shamwari Yemwanasikana has challenged the government’s decision to block access to contraceptives for teenagers saying access to sexual reproductive health services is a basic human right that should be afforded to all.

Health Minister, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga had earlier said teenagers must not be given access to contraceptive pills as they are below the age of consent and the decision to give them should be based on the adolescent’s sufficient maturity to understand the risks, benefits and consequences of the information being availed to them.

In a statement, Shamwari Yemwanasikana, highlighted that culture and morals should not be used to bar teenagers from accessing contraceptives as the former have evolved over time.

The girls’ empowerment organization is following up on recommendations made by the parliamentary portfolio committee on health and childcare last year.

“There is a high possibility that the number of teenage pregnancies could be more than the recorded taking into consideration non recorded or documented cases. We acknowledge the standpoint of the Honourable Constantino Chiwenga, on rejecting the recommendations made by the Parliamentary Committee On Health and Child Care.

“It is, however, that the rejection comes at a time when the escalation of teenage pregnancies has become a pandemic on its own,” read the statement.

Shamwari Yemwanasikana confirmed that according to the situation on the ground, teenagers below the age of 16years are sexually active.

“According to an article published by Zimbabwe Situation on the 3rd of March 2021, girls as young as 13 to 15 years are getting involved in sex work whom we can assume that they are not well informed to negotiate safe sex. We have also seen an increase in backyard abortion clinics in communities we work with.

“The situation on the ground requires the government and stakeholders to work together in making sure that teenage pregnancy statistics do not continue to escalate, that we do no continue losing daughters and sisters to backyard abortions and that those who are sexually active are able to make informed decisions.

“Therefore, the age of consent should be based on the adolescent’s sufficient maturity to understand the risks, benefits and consequences of the information being availed to them,” reads the statement.

Chiwenga rejected a proposal tabled by the portfolio committee on Health and Child Care at the National Assembly last week that parental consent should no longer be sought when a child wanted to access medical treatment, including contraceptives.

“Since a child under the age of 16 years cannot consent to sexual intercourse in practice, it is presumed that a child under the age of 16 years does not need contraceptives,” said Chiwenga.

The committee chaired by Dr Ruth Labode had called for the removal of age restrictions on access to reproductive health services like the requirement of consent from a guardian for a child to receive medical treatment.

Chiwenga also said that on HIV testing and accessing results, children under 16 may consent to it if they are married, pregnant or are a parent or they can demonstrate that they are mature enough to make a decision on their own.

According to Minister Sithembiso Nyoni, about 5000 teenage pregnancies has been recorded between January and February 2021.