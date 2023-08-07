Mnangagwa’s ‘Zimbabwe Is Open For Business’ Mantra Is Anti-Poor Policy, Says Madhuku

Opposition National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) leader and Presidential candidate, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, has criticized President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra, labelling it as an exclusionary and elitist policy.

Speaking to his party supporters at the Overspill shopping centre in Epworth on Monday, Madhuku emphasized that his party’s stance is pro-poor and aims to utilize the country’s mineral resources to provide free education and healthcare services to all citizens.

“The current policies in the country do not cater to the needs of the poor and vulnerable; instead, they favor the elites. This is evident in Zanu PF’s ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ mantr, which essentially translates to being open only to those with financial means, leaving the poor behind,” said Madhuku.

He further pointed out that Zanu PF cannot legitimately claim to be pro-poor since they have failed to implement free education and healthcare services during their 43-year tenure in power.

“Zanu PF cannot boast of being pro-poor when citizens suffer from illness and even lose their lives due to a lack of financial resources,” Madhuku remarked.

“NCA stands firmly as a pro-poor party. Zimbabwe possesses abundant mineral resources that can be harnessed to offer free education and medical services to all its citizens,” added Madhuku.

The upcoming Presidential elections on 23 August will see Madhuku competing against ten other candidates, including Mnangagwa, Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change, Douglas Mwonzora, Elizabeth Valerio, Joseph Makamba Busha, and others.

