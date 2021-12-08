Govt Plans COVID-19 Vaccination At Bus Ranks

The government announced Tuesday that it will ramp up the vaccination process by setting up vaccination sites at bus ranks.

This follows the worrying increase in COVID-19 cases over the past week with the Omicron variant threatening another lockdown in the lead up to the festive period.

Information, Media and Broadcasting Services minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the vaccination drive will curb the spread of the virus.

“Focus continues to be on preventing a fourth wave of the Covid-19 outbreak. Accordingly, the government will be establishing vaccination sites at the main intra and inter-city bus termini, so as to ensure that those not vaccinated but wish to do so can have doses administered before they board the public transport.”

To date, a total of 3 896 589 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and the government’s ambitious drive to have 60% of the population fully vaccinated by end of December seems to have hit a snag due to low turnout at vaccination centres.

Mutsvangwa added that as the nation pushes to attain 60% Covid-19 herd immunity, which currently stands at nearly 40%, the Ministry of Health and Child Care will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education on the vaccination blitz of the 16 to 17-year age group in schools.

She said soon, all unvaccinated citizens will be barred from boarding public service vehicles,” Mutsvangwa said.

“Please note that there will be a time when people will not be allowed to board public transport without a valid vaccination card.”

Meanwhile, opposition leader, Herbert Chamuka of the Ideas Party Of Democracy has urged the government to be sincere on its recently announced quarantine measures.

Chamuka who will hold his party’s inaugural conference appealed to the government to allow returning citizens to be allowed to see their families.

“Mr Mnangagwa announced new quarantine measures but I see a lot of people against this. The issue is that we are towards Christmas, people want to go and see their parents and family then other people will depart on the 21st of December, go to quarantine and spend two weeks there.

“How will they see their relatives while in quarantine? The president should listen to the citizens because the people are the ones that vote. We should listen to the people,” Chamuka said.