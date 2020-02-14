US Based Org Partners First Lady On Renewable Energy Project

The First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in partnership with a United States based organisation yesterday donated 200 solar kits to Beatrice rural hospital as part of the Light Every Birth initiative meant to provide clean renewable energy for safe child birth in the country.

Speaking during hand-over ceremony, the First Lady said she is committed to transforming the country’s health institutions by providing solar systems at maternity centres.

“Light Every Birth brings together national and local leaders, corporations, foundations and NGOs to collaborate on an innovative programme to improving maternal and neonatal care,” she said.

Mnangagwa commented the co-founders of We Care Solar, Dr Laura Stachel and her husband, for partnering her to spearhead the Light Every Birth initiative to light health institutions.

She reinforced the need to provide solar power to health institutions in the country as an alternative.

The solar suitcases which will provide a safe and sustainable alternative to candles and paraffin lantern for urban and rural facilities, contain led task lights, rechargeable head lamps, phone chargers and fetal heart rate monitor with rechargeable batteries.

We Care Solar pledged to support the First Lady’s initiative of healthy childbirth with affordable, accessible and clean solar lighting and electricity.

Mnangagwa said the initiative was expected to cover 100 health centres countrywide to ensure safety delivery to expecting mothers.

She appealed to We Care Solar to partner with other First Ladies across Africa by providing solar kits to improve the health delivery in their respective countries.

We Care Solar donated 200 solar kits to complement the First Lady’s effort to light hospitals and clinics of her choice across the country.

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr John Mangwiro, who accompanied the First Lady, said he was delighted to be supporting this noble cause which seeks to improve the quality of service provided to women during child birth.

“We are grateful to We Care Solar for all the installations done to date in our rural health facilities,” he said.

“This programme is timely as the issue of access to electricity in Zimbabwe is critical. The Ministry of Health pledges our continued support to ensuring sustainable use of the solar suitcases,” said Mangwiro.