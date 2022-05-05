Govt Slammed For Public Transport Crisis

A local human rights advocacy group, the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition has hit out at the government over the public transport crisis caused by the continued monopolization of public transport system.

In a statement last week, CiZC said the obtaining situation is a result of the failure by government to provide efficient and reliable public transport system.

“This trend has resulted in commuters being charged exorbitant fares as some unregistered private players capitalize on the desperation among commuters while a lot of productive time is being wasted in long queues. We note with concern the failure by the government to resuscitate the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) and provide an efficient and reliable public transport system,” said CiZC.

In 2021, ZUPCO announced the procurement of 464 ZUPCO buses, with a further 1 000 buses reportedly imported this year.

However, the crisis on the ground has cast doubts on the government claims with many convinced it was part of a propaganda scheme to mislead the public.

“Statistics from the Greater Harare Association of Commuter Omnibuses indicate that before March 2020, around 50 000 commuter omnibuses were operating in the country. Following the move by the government to ban private transporters, the number reduced to 1 500 and this is also contributing to the plight of urban commuters. We join the commuting public in demanding proper resuscitation of the public transport system in Zimbabwe,” added CiZC.

CiZC called on the government to end its monopoly and allow registered private players into the public transport system.

“Resuscitation of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is critical as a way of addressing the crisis within the public transport system,” further noted CiZC.

Yesterday, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said government had not banned private players in the mass public transport system.

Mutsvangwa urged private commuter operators to join the ZUPCO facility if they are to get back on the road.