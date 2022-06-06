The Crisis Coalition in Zimbabwe says Local Government Minister, July Moyo’s hands are dirty and he has a lot to answer in the controversial Pomona Dumpsite USD $344 million privatization deal.

The deal will see Harare City Council paying US$22 000 per day for storage of waste despite the city fathers’ meeting to review this deal last week and resolved to suspend the deal citing various reasons.

However, Moyo vowed that the resolution will not stop the project from proceeding.

In a statement, CCZ accused Moyo of being an interested party in the dal and questioned his involvement.

‘Minister July Moyo’s hands are dirty. He has to choose whether he still represents the ordinary people of Zimbabwe who earn paltry Zimbabwean RTGS or international investors. The City of Harare belongs to residents and not July Moyo and his capitalists.

“Under what reasoning does July Moyo think a City Council that fails to adequately pay its workers, provide water to residents, and improve roads and street lights would now find US$22,000 per day to pay for dumping waste?” CCZ said in the statement.

The pressure group stated that the ZANU PF party and President Emmerson Mnangagwa need to introspect whether this deal represents the “new dispensation” and remains in keeping with their promise of promoting and protecting the virtues of the liberation struggle.

“In the case before us, Minister Moyo is basically saying rubbish is more precious than people. The sovereign people of Zimbabwe will always reject such corrupt stinking deals whether passed through Cabinet or not,’ the statement further reads.

In defending the deal, Moyo argued that all procedures were followed and the council meeting could not supersede Cabinet approval.

“All the recommendations from this process went to Cabinet, which is the highest executive authority, for approval and a lower organ cannot violate the principle of subsidiarity. Following Cabinet’s approval, the joint venture agreement was closely analysed by Government lawyers, including the Attorney General’s office before it was signed,” said Moyo

“We condemn this conduct which amounts to cheap political grandstanding at the expense of the country and it is, therefore, necessary to state that the project will not be stopped unless done so by judicial action. Again, we state that the matter is subjudice and that some members were mentioned in the legal papers