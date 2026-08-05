Govt Rallies Nation Behind Africa Green Building Summit

Zimbabwe will elevate the Africa Green Building Summit 2026 into a national event, with Government pledging its full support as the country prepares to host the prestigious continental gathering in Harare later this year.

Launching the summit, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe said hosting the event would position Zimbabwe alongside countries such as Rwanda, South Africa, Botswana and Kenya which have already benefited from staging the summit.

“I heard that countries like Rwanda, South Africa, Botswana, Kenya have already hosted and they are already enjoying the fruits of hosting this very prestigious event. And we want to work with the Green Building Council of Zimbabwe as Government to ensure that that summit becomes a success and a memorable one,” Garwe said.

The minister said Africa’s rapid urbanisation presents both opportunities and challenges warning that failure to properly plan cities would entrench inequality, informality and vulnerability to climate change.

“If we get it right… we will then build cities that are inclusive, cities that are resilient, cities that are well-planned, cities that are well-governed. Imperative, however, is if we do it wrongly or if we don’t do it right, we are going to entrench informality, we are going to entrench inequality, and we are going to be exposed to climate vulnerabilities,” he said.

Garwe called on developers, engineers, architects and other professionals in the built environment to partner Government in regularising informal settlements and expanding access to essential infrastructure such as roads, water and sewer systems.

He said Zimbabwe must also address environmental degradation caused by unsustainable construction practices, deforestation and the destruction of wetlands.

“It is our responsibility therefore. It is our duty to protect the environment,” he said adding that buildings and their supply chains account for nearly 40% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions.

Garwe said Government would take ownership of preparations for the summit, elevating it from an industry-led initiative to a national programme capable of attracting heads of state and international investors.

“We cannot leave you to do the planning on your own and to do the implementation on your own. You need Government to work, to run with you. And we are going to be doing that as Government,” he said.

The minister urged professionals across the construction value chain to participate actively, saying the summit was not solely the responsibility of the Green Building Council of Zimbabwe.

“It’s not a Green Building Council issue. It is a Zimbabwean issue,” Garwe said.

Garwe also encouraged the private sector to view informal settlements as an opportunity for investment rather than a burden, saying infrastructure development could unlock significant business opportunities while improving the quality of life for residents.

He said Government’s National Development Strategy 2, the National Human Settlements Policy and the Urban State Land Management Policy provide a framework for building climate-smart, energy-efficient and resilient communities.

He said lasting transformation would require a “whole-of-government” and “whole-of-society” approach, with citizens, businesses and local authorities working together to modernise Zimbabwe’s urban landscape.

Green Building Council of Zimbabwe chairman Dr. Mike Juru described Zimbabwe’s selection as host of the Africa Green Building Summit as international recognition of the country’s growing commitment to sustainable development.

“As we officially announced, Zimbabwe has been privileged to host the Africa Green Building Summit. It is an honour and a privilege,” he said.

He credited Government policy reforms and efforts to improve the ease of doing business for helping Zimbabwe secure the hosting rights.

“The government has played an important role. It has created fertile grounds for us to be recognised at a global level that, in Africa, for us to talk about green buildings, let’s go talk about it in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Dr Juru appealed to Government to formally adopt green building standards into law, arguing that doing so would attract climate-focused investment.

“Green capital is floating. It will just not stick anywhere else. We notice how it is sticking in South Africa and Kenya. It’s because of green building standards. What we look forward to is the Government embracing and adopting green building. If we have the law that speaks to that, green capital will stick. It will leave a home in Zimbabwe,” he said.