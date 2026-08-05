Cyber Evidence Takes Centre Stage in Westridge Headmaster Fraud Trial

The trial of Westridge Primary School headmaster Thakorbhai Kanjee (73) and his wife Jaya Kanjee (71) who are accused of fraud, continued on Tuesday at the Harare Magistrates Court, with a police officer from the Cyber Unit testifying.

Kanjee and his wife are facing fraud charges involving the unauthorized inflation of their shares within a family-owned business.

It is alleged that they altered a CR11 and a company resolution, they sent it to the complainant Neeshta Urmila Patel through WhatsApp.

​Detective Constable Admire Sithole who has been with the Cyber Unit for the past five years told the Court that the case was brought to his attention sometime in 2025.

He was given a Samsung cellphone with instructions to extract a CR11 document, a company resolution and WhatsApp communications between the complainant and the accused.

After extracting the information, he submitted his report to the investigating officer.

​Upon being shown some documents in Court by the State, Detective Sithole confirmed that they were the report he had compiled after extracting the requested information from the phone.

For the State, Lawrence Gangarahwe tendered the report as an exhibit, which presiding magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe marked as Exhibit Nine.

​During cross-examination, Detective Sithole was asked why he used phone numbers instead of names in his cyber report.

​”I am not allowed to put names in my report; I use phone numbers. As a forensic analyst, I have my parameters. I extract information and give it to the investigating officer. If you need more information, there are supporting documents before this court, or you can check with the IO,” he said.

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​The State alleges that on August 16, 2024, Kanjee and his wife submitted a forged resolution to the Registrar of Companies purporting that it had been approved by all directors to alter the company’s shareholding structure.

Acting on this alleged misrepresentation, the Registrar processed the changes, resulting in each of the accused gaining 10 additional shares without Patel’s knowledge or consent.

​It is the State’s case that these actions prejudiced the proper administration of the company.

The matter was remanded to August 18 for the continuation of the trial.