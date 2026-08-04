Stanbic Bank Donates Sun Protection products to People Living with Albinism

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusion, dignity, and the wellbeing of persons living with albinism across Zimbabwe by donating sun protection products worth US$30,000 to the Albino Charity Organisation of Zimbabwe (ALCOZ).

The Standard Bank Group subsidiary donated 800 sun hats, 800 bottles of Dettol liquid, 1,000 bars of Dettol soap, 800 sunscreen lotions, 500 sunscreen sprays, and 1,034 lip balms to ALCOZ members drawn from across the country.

Stanbic Bank Head of Brand and Marketing, Tariro Memo, said the leading financial services institution was not only proud to hand over essential products to people living with albinism but was also celebrating its 11-year partnership with ALCOZ.

“Over the past 11 years, our partnership has grown stronger, and so has our appreciation of the courage and resilience shown by people living with albinism across Zimbabwe,” said Memo.

She commended ALCOZ for continuing to play a critical role through advocacy, empowerment, sunscreen distribution, and community outreach programmes for persons living with albinism.

Memo said Stanbic Bank takes pride in partnering with an organisation whose mission continues to transform lives and create opportunities for inclusion and protection by reaching all 10 provinces of the country and offering support to communities living with albinism.

“At Stanbic Bank, we believe that Zimbabwe is our Home, and we Drive Her Growth. This partnership with ALCOZ reflects that commitment. By supporting vulnerable communities, promoting inclusion, and investing in the wellbeing of our people, we are contributing to a stronger, healthier, and more inclusive Zimbabwe,” said Memo.

She expressed gratitude to ALCOZ Founder, Loveness Mainato, for her vision and unwavering dedication to the cause of people living with albinism.

Memo also thanked the ALCOZ team, led by Projects Manager George Mafararikwa, and its volunteers for their tireless dedication in ensuring that people living with albinism are supported, protected, and empowered.

“As we mark 11 years with ALCOZ, we look forward to continuing this partnership, compassion, and impact. On behalf of Stanbic Bank, I want to thank ALCOZ for being such a dedicated partner, and I want to thank every person here today for allowing us to be part of your journey,” said Memo.

Mafararikwa thanked Stanbic Bank, saying the donation was timely as the country transitions from the cold season to warmer temperatures, which can be a source of discomfort for people living with albinism.

He said ALCOZ was grateful to Stanbic Bank for its commitment to the partnership over the past 11 years, adding that such unwavering support from a corporate entity was unprecedented.

“I would like to put it on record that Stanbic Bank is miles ahead of all other donors on several fronts. These include being our longest-serving partner, the value of its contributions, and the quality of the products it donates,” said Mafararikwa.

He said ALCOZ members from across all provinces of the country were set to benefit from the generous donation by Stanbic Bank.