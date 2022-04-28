Govt Slams Developed Countries Over ‘Protectionist Behavior’

The Zimbabwean government has slammed developed countries over their failure to own up to certain agreed principles and responsibilities while accusing them of focusing on protecting their own interests at the expense of global development.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Frederick Shava made the remarks while officiating at the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace which focuses on binding states together towards a singular purpose of sustainable development, cooperation and peaceful co-existence.

Shava, however, said some powerful countries are neglecting their duties and responsibilities as they are premised on seeking unfettered access to developing countries’ resources, while they themselves pursue protectionist policies in areas of trade, agriculture, technology transfer and intellectual property.

“It is regrettable to note that negotiations and general discourse within the United Nations and in other multilateral have increasingly demonstrated a concerted assault on previously agreed principles governing international relations,” Shava said.

The former Ambassador to the United Nations (U.N) Shava said he has witnessed a worrisome trend where developed countries are increasingly retreating from agreed positions and settled principles such as the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities; financing for development; the agreed Official Development Assistance of 0,7 per cent of GDP; preferential treatment of developing countries in general; and special and differential treatment of developing countries, among other principles.

“What is most disconcerting is that while developed countries are essentially back-tracking from these agreed positions and time-honoured principles, and weakening the foundations of international cooperation, there has been a corresponding and growing tendency towards preference erosion, and a spirited campaign to place such burdensome commitments on us, the developing countries, in the areas of climate action, trade liberalisation, investment protection, among others,” Shava said.

He noted that Zimbabwe will continue to register its concern for unilateral and plurilateral initiatives and emphasize the primacy of the multilateral character of the United Nations.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Edward Kallon emphasized the need for global collaborations and multilateralism which would bring an end to conflicts and wars.

“The human and economic cost of conflicts around the world requires all of those concerned to work more collaboratively through the tried and tested multilateral arrangement and diplomacy.

“The future hinges on international cooperation for the common good, and that global security depends on the norms set out in the UN Charter and the body of international law.

A world in crisis, Kallon said, needs action, cooperation, and trust.