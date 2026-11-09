Empower Zimbabwe’s Youth to Drive Country’s Development: UNDP

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has called on Zimbabwe to increase investment in young people’s education, digital skills and entrepreneurship saying their innovation and creativity will be critical to the country’s future.

UNDP Resident Representative in Zimbabwe, Dr Ayodele Odusola said young people should not view themselves merely as beneficiaries of development programmes but as active participants, innovators and leaders capable of shaping the country’s development.

In remarks ahead of United Nations Day, commemorated annually on 24 October, Dr Odusola said emerging technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), digital innovation and renewable energy were transforming industries and creating new economic opportunities.

“Preparing young people for this future requires investments in education, skills, creativity and entrepreneurship. It also requires recognising that innovation is not confined to laboratories, universities or large technology companies,” he said.

He cited the Nyamuroro AI, Digital and Innovation Hub in Gokwe as an example of efforts to bridge the digital divide and expand opportunities for young people in rural communities.

Established through a partnership involving UNDP, the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, UNCOMMON and other government institutions, the solar-powered facility is equipped with 52 laptops and high-speed internet.

The hub is designed to provide young people and teachers with access to digital skills, mentorship and opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.

“The initiative reflects an important principle: geography should not determine opportunity.

“Young people in rural communities should have the same chance to acquire the skills and develop the innovations that will shape Zimbabwe’s future,” Dr Odusola said.

He also pointed to renewable energy at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo, Hakwata Green Village in Chipinge and the Gororo irrigation scheme in Chivi as examples of how development investments could improve livelihoods.

According to Dr Odusola, reliable electricity can strengthen healthcare services, improve access to water, support agricultural production and create opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

He said improved energy access could also support education, enhance school performance and facilitate the development of electric transport systems while irrigation infrastructure could boost agricultural productivity, farmers’ incomes and food security.

On leadership, Dr Odusola challenged young people to embrace responsibility, integrity and community service arguing that leadership was not necessarily determined by positions of authority.

“Leadership is not defined solely by a title, position or authority. It begins with responsibility, integrity, respect for others and a willingness to contribute to the wellbeing of one’s community,” he said.

He said UNDP would continue supporting Zimbabwe’s development priorities through its forthcoming 2027–2031 Country Programme which will focus on strengthening institutions, building climate resilience, promoting inclusive economic transformation and improving human development.

Dr Odusola said the country’s development could not depend on government and international development partners alone, adding that young people had a crucial role to play through their choices, skills and creativity.