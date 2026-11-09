Assault, Theft Dominate Crime Rate in Zim

Zimbabwe recorded 489 922 criminal offences between April and June 2026, a 14.3% increase from the previous quarter as reported crime rose across most provinces.

The figures, released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) in its 2026 Second Quarter Crime Statistics Report show an increase from 428 634 cases recorded between January and March.

The report is based on cases recorded by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) through its Crime Report and Disposal System.

ZIMSTAT said the national crime rate rose by 12.4%, from 2,649.8 offences per 100 000 people in the first quarter to 2 979.2 in the second quarter.

Compared with the same period last year, the crime rate increased by 40.6%, from 2 119 offences per 100 000 people in the second quarter of 2025.

“Crime rates increased across most provinces between Q1 and Q2 2026 while Matabeleland North recorded a slight decline,” the report said.

Assaults and threats were the most common offences against people with 26 476 cases while theft accounted for 34 236 cases.

Zimbabwe also recorded 371 intentional homicide cases and 3 487 cases of sexual violence during the three-month period.

Non-injurious traffic violations made up the largest category of recorded offences, with 335 723 cases.

However, ZIMSTAT warned that the figures do not capture all criminal activity as they exclude offences that were not reported to the police.