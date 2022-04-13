Govt Urges Caution Against COVID-19 Ahead Of Winter Season

The government has urged the nation to remain vigilant and continue adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines as the country approaches holidays ahead of winter season.

The winter season is synonymous with colds and flue which are highly contagious and conducive for the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

This comes amid renewed fears of a fresh wave of positive cases after Botswana recently detected a new Covid-19 variant.

Addressing the cabinet yesterday, Minister of Health and Child Care Constantine Guvheya Chiwenga said citizens must remain vigilant.

“The nation is also being advised to remain vigilant as winter is fast approaching and the country readies for the Easter and Independence Day holidays. Accordingly, all citizens are urged to continue adhering to the laid down World Health Organisation protocols at all times,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding case management, infection prevention and control, the number of people in need of hospitalization for Covid-19 decreased, with the country’s bed occupancy rate receding from 1.5% last week to 0.9% this week.

On the national vaccination programme, as of 11 April, 2022, a total of 5 730 327 first doses have been administered, with 3 597 602 people having received their second dose and 539 837 their third dose of the vaccine.

The national coverage of the first dose vaccination is now 51%.

As at 11 April, 2022, Zimbabwe’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 247 010, with 240 496 recoveries and 5 460 deaths. The recovery rate was 97%, with 1 054 active cases being recorded.