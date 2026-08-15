Guruve Youths Get 5000 Chicks in Poultry Empowerment Drive

Ruling Zanu PF Mashonaland Central youth chairman Emmerson Rararadza has distributed 5 000 chicks to young people in Guruve District as part of efforts to promote entrepreneurship and create sustainable livelihoods.

The initiative is aimed at helping young people enter the poultry sector, generate income and build businesses within their communities.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, Rararadza said the programme was being driven by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as part of efforts to provide youths with practical economic opportunities.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa is committed to empowering young people with projects that can generate income and create sustainable livelihoods. “Poultry farming offers our youths an opportunity to start small, grow their businesses and support their families,” Rararadza said.

The 5 000 chicks are expected to benefit several youth-led poultry projects across Guruve District.

Beneficiaries were encouraged to use the resources responsibly and reinvest profits into their projects to enable them to expand their businesses.

Rararadza also urged the young people to work together, share knowledge and follow proper poultry management practices to improve the survival and productivity of their birds.

The initiative comes as the government and ruling party continue to promote youth empowerment programmes aimed at encouraging young people to participate in income-generating projects and reduce unemployment.