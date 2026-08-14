Zambia Suspends Vote Counting Nationwide After Violence Reports

Zambia’s electoral commission has suspended the counting of votes and announcement of election results nationwide after reports of violence targeting election officials and the theft of marked ballot papers.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) announced the suspension on Friday, a day after voters went to the polls to elect the president, members of Parliament and local government representatives.

Officials said incidents had been reported in several districts, including cases in which marked ballots were removed from ballot boxes. The commission said it would review the suspension within 24 hours.

The decision comes as Zambia awaits the outcome of a closely watched presidential election between incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema and opposition challenger Brian Mundubile.

Hichilema, who came to power in 2021, is seeking a second term after overseeing debt restructuring and efforts to stabilise the economy. Mundubile has campaigned on reducing the cost of living and improving democratic freedoms.

More than 8 million registered voters were eligible to participate in Thursday’s election. The ECZ had initially scheduled the presidential result to be declared on August 17, although it remains unclear whether the suspension will affect that timetable.

Zambia is regarded as one of southern Africa’s more stable democracies, making the developments particularly significant as the country awaits the official results.