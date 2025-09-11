Thursday, September 11, 2025
Junior MPs Urged to Tackle Drug Crisis and Drive Digital Inclusion

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

Junior Parliamentarians have been challenged to take a frontline role in the fight against drug and substance abuse while spearheading digital inclusion in their communities.

Addressing young legislators during a tablet handover ceremony in Harare, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Charles Tawengwa said the gadgets donated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa were “tools of empowerment in an evolving digital world.”

“These tablets will help you connect with your communities and influence policy meaningfully, leaving no one and no place behind,” he said.

Tawengwa described the country’s drug and substance abuse problem as a national crisis urging Junior MPs to amplify the voices of their peers and stand up for children’s rights.

“In times such as these, when we are faced by the drug and substance abuse cage, your work becomes even more vital,” he said.

The Minister called on the young parliamentarians to embrace humility and servant leadership as they represent their constituencies.

“This marks the beginning of a new chapter. As servant leaders, we are here to serve others,” he said.

He further urged them to prioritise education and self-development.

“Stay informed, seek knowledge, and continue to serve your constituencies with integrity. Every interaction is an opportunity to make a difference,” Tawengwa said

