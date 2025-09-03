Harare Targets US$500,000 in Fundraiser to Tackle Drug Abuse Crisis

By Anyway Yotamu

The government has launched a major fundraising drive in Harare Metropolitan Province aiming to raise US$500,000 to combat the escalating drug and substance abuse crisis.

The campaign, set for Friday at the Golden Conifer Hotel will channel funds into rehabilitation centres and essential resources to help young people battling addiction.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the event, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Charles Tawengwa said the initiative was critical in saving lives.

“The rise in drug and substance abuse among the youth is a major concern. We have seen children lose their lives and future because of addiction. This fundraising effort is essential to provide them with the help they need.

“We are inviting individuals, non-governmental organisations, companies, churches, unions and associations from all sectors to join us and extend their hand at the fundraising dinner. It is crucial that we come together to fight against drug and substance abuse, leverage our collective expertise and resources to develop effective solutions,” said Tawengwa

The minister added that the funds will provide vital equipment, medication and educational materials.

“These facilities will offer a second chance to those battling addiction. Combating drug abuse is a responsibility we all share and together we can make a significant impact in our province,” he said.

Research has shown substance abuse is rising sharply in the country particularly among unemployed youth.

Authorities hope the campaign will not only raise money but also awareness helping to shape a positive future for young people through recovery and reintegration into society.