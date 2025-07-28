Harare’s Skyline Gets a Heritage Boost with New Skydeck Gazebo at Liberation Museum

A new tourism and conferencing facility the Skydeck Gazebo was officially launched on Friday at the Museum of African Liberation in Harare, with organisers describing it as a nature-inspired platform meant to connect history, leisure and innovation.

Built atop Liberation City hill, the Skydeck offers sweeping views of the capital and aims to create an alternative setting for meetings, reflection and community events.

It forms part of ongoing efforts to make the Museum of African Liberation a more dynamic public space, beyond the confines of a traditional museum.

“It’s a sky deck sunset gazebo where you can see the whole of Harare from the top of the hill of the Liberation City. The museum is not an aesthetic home of dead artefacts, it’s a living organism where people can come, celebrate, and appreciate this city called Harare, this country called Zimbabwe, and this beautiful continent called Africa,” said Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi, Chief Executive Officer of the Museum.

He said the Skydeck was designed to cater for “bush conferencing” a style of meetings held in open-air or natural surroundings offering a sustainable and refreshing alternative to typical corporate environments.

“We have launched this facility today, and we are very certain that it will give the people of Harare alternative conferencing and recreational facilities which are nature-based. Some like to call it bush conferencing. You don’t need air conditioning,” he said.