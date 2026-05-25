Battle for Zimbabwe’s Healthcare System Escalates as Funders Resist Sweeping Reforms

Zimbabwe’s private healthcare sector is heading toward what could become one of its biggest policy battles in years, after healthcare funders warned that proposed reforms may destabilise an already fragile medical system struggling under economic pressure, inflation and collapsing public infrastructure.

The Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) has mounted a strong defence of medical aid societies operating hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and diagnostic centres, arguing that integrated healthcare models are helping keep medical services accessible and affordable for thousands of Zimbabweans.

The intervention comes as lawmakers and regulators review proposed amendments to Statutory Instrument 330 of 2000 — reforms that could restrict medical aid societies from owning or operating healthcare service providers.

Critics of the current system say allowing medical aid societies to run hospitals and pharmacies creates conflicts of interest and distorts competition within the healthcare sector.

But AHFoZ argues the opposite.

In a detailed policy submission, the organisation says dismantling integrated healthcare structures could increase healthcare costs, weaken service delivery and place additional pressure on Zimbabwe’s struggling public hospitals.

“This paper demonstrates that the current arrangement whereby medical aid societies operate healthcare facilities is not only legally permissible but constitutionally mandated and policy aligned,” AHFoZ said.

At the center of the organization’s argument is Zimbabwe’s Constitution, particularly Section 76, which guarantees citizens the right to access basic healthcare services and emergency medical treatment.

AHFoZ says medical aid-owned facilities are playing a critical role in helping fulfil those obligations by expanding healthcare infrastructure and widening access to treatment without relying entirely on government funding.

The organization warned that restricting coordinated healthcare systems at a time when public hospitals are already under severe strain could trigger unintended consequences across the broader healthcare sector.

Zimbabwe’s healthcare system has for years battled medicine shortages, staff attrition, deteriorating infrastructure and rising treatment costs, problems worsened by currency instability and inflation.

AHFoZ says vertically integrated healthcare systems have helped cushion patients from some of those shocks by reducing intermediary costs and stabilizing pricing structures.

“Direct service provision eliminates intermediary markups, reducing out-of-pocket costs for members,” the paper states.

The organization also argues that medical aid societies are naturally incentivized to focus on preventative care and long-term treatment efficiency because they carry ongoing financial risk through pooled member contributions.

Unlike independent healthcare providers whose revenue models may depend on treatment volumes, AHFoZ says integrated healthcare systems encourage cost control, chronic disease management and evidence-based care.

The submission also paints a picture of deeper structural problems inside Zimbabwe’s healthcare market.

According to AHFoZ, many Zimbabweans continue to face excessive medical charges, refusal of treatment, over-servicing and geographical inequalities that limit access to affordable private healthcare.

The organization says integrated healthcare systems help introduce competition and alternative service channels in a market increasingly defined by affordability challenges.

“Medical aid societies operating service arms correct these failures by providing an alternative for patients whose cards would have been rejected and by introducing price competition that disciplines the market,” the report states.

AHFoZ further argues that integrated systems improve accountability and fraud detection through standardized billing systems, audit trails and real-time monitoring mechanisms designed to reduce inflated claims and unnecessary procedures.

To strengthen its case, the organization pointed to international healthcare models operating under similar frameworks.

The submission references the United Kingdom-based healthcare company Bupa, which operates both as a health insurer and healthcare provider through hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres.

According to AHFoZ, the model has helped improve cost control, reduce waiting times and maintain quality assurance while preserving competition and consumer choice.

The organization also cited Discovery Health in South Africa, arguing that regulators there permit integrated healthcare structures while maintaining oversight and consumer protection safeguards.

AHFoZ rejected claims that medical aid-owned healthcare facilities automatically create anti-competitive behaviour.

The organization says members are not forced to use medical aid-owned hospitals or pharmacies exclusively and retain freedom to choose independent providers.

It also noted that service arms linked to medical aid societies operate as separate legal entities subject to the same licensing and regulatory standards as independent healthcare providers.

Rather than dismantling integrated healthcare systems, AHFoZ is calling for tighter governance frameworks, stronger transparency requirements and enhanced consumer protection measures while preserving the current legal structure.

Among its recommendations are stronger disclosure obligations, expanded public-private partnerships and policies aimed at increasing healthcare infrastructure investment.

But the organization warns that aggressive regulatory intervention could carry serious economic and social consequences.

The paper concludes that restricting integrated healthcare structures may reduce private investment in healthcare, increase treatment costs and push more patients back into Zimbabwe’s already overwhelmed public health system.

As Parliament and regulators continue reviewing the proposed reforms, the fight over vertical integration is rapidly evolving into a broader national debate over who should control healthcare financing, how healthcare should be regulated and whether Zimbabwe’s fragile health system can absorb another major structural shock.