PSL Postpones Matchday Two Fixtures

The Primer Soccer League (PSL) has announced the postponement of Matchday two fixtures due to the non availability of match officials.

In a statement, PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele said the postponement was necessitated by the non appearance of match officials for Tuesday’s matches.

“This serves to advise that all the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match-day Two fixtures scheduled for this week have been postponed.This has been necessitated by the non-appearance of match officials at all the match venues today.

“However, some of the match officials had travelled from various parts of the country and had logged in for team inspections only to withdraw their services before commencement of team warm-ups,” said Ndebele

The PSL boss said the league is concerned by lack of communication from the referees committee and hoped that a solution will be reached.

“The PSL is concerned about the lack of communication from the ZIFA Referees Committee as we tried to engage them on the matter to no avail. We however hope that a solution will be reached soon. We will update on any further developments,” he said.

The withdrawal comes after Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) board, led by Felton Kamambo, on Tuesday.

ZIFA’ s Referee Committee appoints the match day officials and after the suspension, the FA has withdrawn its officials.

Five matches were slated for Tuesday. The affected matches include Highlanders vs Ngezi Platinum, Triangle vs Dynamos, Yadah vs ZPC Kariba, and Cranborne Bullets vs Bulawayo Chiefs and had been set for 3 pm.